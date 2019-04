IPOH: A state government civil servant and the manager of an event management company were remanded for six and five days, respectively, to assist with investigations into allegations of misappropriating RM3.5 million from the Perak state government’s allocation, for personal benefit.

The remand orders were issued by Ipoh Court magistrate Nur Melati Diana Abdul Wahab against the two men, aged 44 and 39, beginning today.

According Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) sources, the two men were detained at the Perak MACC office at 4.30pm yesterday.

They had allegedly committed the misappropriation on money allocated for the supply of goods and services for the Malaysia Games (Sukma) held in the state last year.

The civil servant was also believed to have received bribes amounting to more than RM165,000 from suppliers who were selected for the event.

Four company managers, aged between 40 and 77, who were also involved in the misappropriation of funds meant for Sukma 2018, were also detained between 3pm and 5pm yesterday, but were released on MACC bail after recording their statements.

Perak MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad when contacted confirmed the arrests, saying further investigations were being conducted under Section 17 (a) and 23 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama