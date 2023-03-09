Civil servant dies in brawl at Machang eatery

KOTA BHARU: A civil servant died after being involved in a brawl at an eatery on Jalan Lama Pasir Putih-Machang in front of Machang Hospital here today.

State police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the altercation involving two individuals, aged 51 and 46, occurred at around 11 am.

“As a result of the fight, the 51-year-old victim suffered severe injuries to both eyes, a fractured left rib, and serious facial bleeding, while the suspect only sustained injuries to both hands.

“There were no weapons involved and the victim was taken to Machang Hospital by ambulance for further treatment. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment,“ he said in a statement today.

Commenting further, Muhamad Zaki said the suspect went to the Machang District Police Headquarters to file a police report and was detained for further investigation.

“The suspect, working at a private company in Kuala Lumpur, suspected that the victim, a civil servant, was having an affair with his wife, leading to the motive for the incident.

“The victim’s body was sent to the Forensic Unit of Machang Hospital for post-mortem examination, and the investigation into both the suspect and victim revealed no criminal records,“ he said adding that initial drug screening tests on the suspect came back negative for drugs.

Muhamad Zaki said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, and the suspect will be brought to Machang Court tomorrow for remand under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC). - Bernama