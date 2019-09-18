Civil servant fined RM1,000 for smoking in KL hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: A female civil servant was fined RM1,000 by the magistrate’s court here today for smoking at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital grounds last December.

Magistrate Mohamad Aizat Abdul Rahim imposed the sentence on S. Vithia, 29, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court also ordered the accused to serve two weeks in jail if she failed to pay the fine. She paid the fine.

According to the charges, Sri Vithia was charged with smoking at the staircase on the third floor of the Main Block of the hospital, which is a no-smoking area under Regulation 11 (1) (h) of the Control of Tobacco Products Regulations 2004, at 8.40pm on Dec 7 last year.

The offence carries a maximum fine of RM10,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years, upon conviction. — Bernama