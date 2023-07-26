Civil servant loses over RM670,000 to scammers

The victim transferred a total of RM677,565 to six accounts provided to him by the syndicate.

KEPALA BATAS: A civil servant was cheated of RM677,565 by a syndicate which claimed that he was involved in criminal activities such as money laundering and drugs here recently.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Mohd Asri Shafie said the victim, in his 40s, lodged a police report yesterday.

“According to the man, he was initially contacted by an individual claiming to be from Pos Laju who said there was a registered parcel addressed to the victim and that it contained prohibited items, namely five bank cards from various banks.

“The victim denied the matter before the individual claimed to have connected the phone call to a so-called police officer at the Perak contingent police,“ Mohd Asri said in a statement today.

He said the individual posing as a police officer told the victim that he was involved in a drug and money laundering case.

Mohd Asri said the suspect asked the victim to provide his banking details and to transfer money out of his accounts to avoid being arrested for his involvement in criminal activities.

He said from June 7 to July 4, the victim transferred a total of RM677,565 to six accounts provided to him by the syndicate.

“The victim only realised he had been duped on Monday after his checks on the Semakmule application showed that the six bank accounts provided by the suspect had a record of being used in fraud cases,“ he said.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and police were trying to trace the owners of the accounts used by the syndicate.

“The public is advised not to easily believe any callers claiming over the phone that they (victims) were involved in crimes, without first confirming with the authorities or agencies involved. The public can also check through the Semakmule application to avoid falling victim to fraudsters,“ he added. - Bernama