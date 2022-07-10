Civil servant loses RM468,000 to Macau Scam

BATU PAHAT: A female civil servant claimed to have lost RM468,000 after falling victim to a Macau Scam syndicate.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said the woman, aged 38, claimed a police officer from the Sabah police contingent contacted her on Aug 4 this year and told her that she was involved in money laundering and offered to help her.

The woman was then told to deposit RM70,000 into a given account, and also to provide (to the police officer) her online banking information, all of which the woman did as told, he said in a statement today.

He said the woman only realised she had been cheated after finding RM398,000 in her bank account had been transferred online without her knowledge and lodged a police report.

He advised the public to be wary of scam calls. - Bernama