SEREMBAN: A civil servant is on remand for five days from today to assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) probe into irregularity in the supply of souvenirs valued at RM20,865.

The 33-year-old man is suspected to have used his position to propose and approve an application to appoint a company, in which he is alleged to have an interest, to supply souvenirs to the Kuala Pilah District Baitulmal Office in June 2017.

He was detained at 3.30pm yesterday at the Negri Sembilan MACC Office when he came to give a statement in relation to the probe under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009, which provides for a maximum 20-year jail sentence and a fine of RM10,000 or five times the bribe amount, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Special Remand Court assistant registrar Nur Haryatie Mohd Saini issued the remand order upon an application by Negri Sembilan MACC investigating officer Mohd Khairi Abdul Karim.

The civil servant was present in court with his lawyer A. Kriyshanaa. — Bernama