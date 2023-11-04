Civil servant, sister-in-law on remand for power abuse

KUALA TERENGGANU: A civil servant and her sister-in-law are on remand for five days from today for investigation into a case of power abuse involving supply procurements for a federal department since 2019.

The remand order against the 44-year-old chief administrative assistant and the 39-year-old company owner was issued by Magistrate Nik Tarmizie Nik Mohd Sukri.

The two women were arrested at 1.45 pm and 2.10 pm, respectively, on Monday, at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office in Terengganu.

According to a MACC source, the two women were believed to have been abusing their power since 2019 to obtain more than 10 procurements of supplies totalling about RM30,000 for the department.

The case is investigated under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act 2009, which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and fined not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if found guilty. - Bernama