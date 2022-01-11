Civil servants among six individuals arrested over missing jewellery

IPOH: Police have arrested six suspects, including four civil servants, over missing jewellery, worth RM14,200, reported from “rumah kongsi” (workers’ quarters) in the Pantai Remis last Oct 29.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said they were arrested following a report lodged by a Myanmar labourer.

“The missing jewellery belonged to one of his (complainant) girlfriends staying at the kongsi house.

“Following investigation, it was found that four civil servants had been to the kongsi house and ransacked the premises,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri said the suspects, who were arrested at several locations, would be in remand until Nov 3 for investigation under Section 380 of the Penal Code. - Bernama