Civil servants biggest group investigated for corruption in S’gor

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today revealed that civil servants are the biggest group detained by the commission for investigations into corruption, irregularities and abuse of power between 2018 and 2022.

Its director, Datuk Alias Salim, said that based on its records, 170 civil servants were arrested during that period, followed by 84 private workers, 50 civilians and five each involving politicians and individuals from government-linked companies (GLCs).

“The year 2022 recorded the highest number of arrests at 72, followed by 2018 (66 arrests) and 2021 (63 arrests).

“Of the total 314 arrests, we have opened 269 investigation papers related to corruption cases with 135 cases charged in court,” he said in a statement here today.

Alias said in the same period, the Selangor MACC had received 1,764 pieces of information related to corruption, irregularities and abuse of power.

“The Selangor MACC also recorded a seizure amounting to RM366,845 in addition to the forfeited asset worth RM1,768,554.89,” he said.

Alias said apart from conducting investigations into corruption cases in Selangor, the commission also implemented corruption prevention measures by examining public and private sector practices, systems and procedures to identify weaknesses that could open up space and opportunities for corruption.

He added that during the period, 406 lectures specifically for target groups with 721 programmes based on the prevention of corruption were organised for government and private agencies, government-linked companies, non-governmental organisations, and students at schools and higher education institutions. - Bernama