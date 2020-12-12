Civil servants encouraged to report malpractices in respective depts, agencies

PUTRAJAYA: Civil servants are encouraged to report any misconduct that occur in ministries, departments or agencies in efforts to prevent leakage especially misuse of power among staff at various levels regardless their positions.

Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman (pix) said the government views seriously malpractices involving civil servants.

“There are various channels for informants to convey information to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) or the Integrity Unit in each ministry, department or agency.

“Rest assured that their identity and the information given to the authorities will be kept confidential and the safety of the informant shall be protected in accordance with existing regulations as provided under the Witness Protection Act 2009 and Witness Protection Act 2010,” he said in a media statement here today.

Mohd Khairul Adib said all civil servants are subject to the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 and should they violate any rules including failing to report misconduct of officers, disciplinary action can be taken against them.

In reminding all department heads that this matter should be taken seriously, he commended those who had dared to come forward to give information and help prevent misconducts.

“This shows that they have very high integrity and their action should be emulated by other civil servants.

“The PSD also congratulates the MACC and other enforcement agencies for their proactive and continuous action to address and eradicate corrupt practices and in doing so had helped enhance integrity and good governance in the public sector,“ he said. — Bernama