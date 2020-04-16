Civil servants found guilty violating MCO may lose pension

KUALA LUMPUR: Civil servants and government retirees are at risk of losing their pension if found guilty of violating the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Adnan Mat said civil servants and government retirees should always bear in mind that the various “privileges” enjoyed by them including their salaries, allowances or pension could be revoked if they were found guilty of breaching any law.

“Civil servants and government retirees should set good examples by complying with all government’s directives including the MCO,” he said in a statement, here today. - Bernama