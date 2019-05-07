Civil servants keep PH govt projects in Johor on track: MB

ISKANDAR PUTRI: The close cooperation rendered by civil servants in Johor in the past year has been instrumental in the smooth implementation of projects carried out by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration in the State.

Newly minted Johor Mentri Besar, Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said despite facing numerous challenges as a new government, the efforts taken by the current administration over the 12 months have brought about positive impact.

“From what I understand, the changes happening now in Johor have been well received by the public and civil service and I urge the public to continue to work together to realise ‘Malaysia Baru’ aspirations of the PH.

“I am aware of the high hopes the people have placed on this new administration, and we (state government) will continue putting in the effort by working closely with the people and bring more positive changes,“ he said in an interview in conjunction with PH’s first year rule in Johor.

Sahruddin said various policies, plans and initiatives are in the pipeline, a testimony of PH’s serious commitment to develop Johor and improve the lives of the people.

“The PH leadership and I aspire for this New Malaysia to herald an era capable of transforming Johor that is respected for its economic prowess, for its cultured people and sustainable development,“ he added.

The Bukit Kepong State Assemblyman was appointed Johor 17th Mentri Besar on April 14, replacing Datuk Osman Sapian, who resigned six days earlier.

Sharing his thoughts on his new stint as Mentri Besar, Sahruddin admitted he was feeling nervous as the responsibility also meant that a huge trust had been bestowed on him.

“I feel that if we are able to hold on to this trust with honesty and integrity, insya-Allah there will be no problem.

“Anyone who out of the blue is given a highly important position will be (nervous) of course, the important thing is to be trustworthy with the people.”

“Trustworthiness, being people-orientated, hard working and less politicking,“ said Sahruddin.

The Mentri Besar position may be seen by many as a ‘hot seat’, but to him, what matters is the continued harmony between the State and Federal Government.

“Importantly, it is how we as politicians and executive council members work closely with our civil servants and how we must ensure the people get to enjoy the benefits of our plans and programmes,“ he said.

Sahruddin also was grateful for the cooperation given by all agencies throughout the period he was State Health, Environment and Agriculture Chairman, noting that all his ideas were well received.

He believes his experience as a doctor who is also very much a people-orientated person will come in handy when it comes to the people’s problems.

“When I had my clinic, it was located near the eateries and mosque, and the thinking is that it is easier to visit these two places, and this way, the people will be fond of us.

“I think this is the right way so that the people will not be uncomfortable with their own Mentri Besar.

“When we are easily approachable, we get feedback from the ground,“ he added. — Bernama