Civil servants must be open-minded in implementing govt policies

PUTRAJAYA: Civil servants need to be positive and open-minded in accepting and implementing government policies or regulatory reforms, said Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman. (pix)

“Reforms and changes are very important, especially in terms of working practices and procedures, so that services to the people and the business sector are not affected, and can be further improved.

“The public service today needs to move as thoroughly and strategically as possible in facing post-Covid-19 challenges,“ he said when addressing the monthly assembly of the Public Service Department (PSD) virtually today.

At the ceremony, he also launched the Public Sector Customer Service Guide, published by the Research, Planning and Policy Division of the PSD as a reference for civil servants working at the service counters of each ministry and government agency.

Following the Jom Semak Campaign launched by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali on Oct 25, Mohd Khairul Adib said all ministries and government agencies should be more critical in reviewing existing rules so that they do not burden the people.

“It aims to create an effective, efficient and responsive regulatory system in supporting efforts to realise the country’s economic development goals,“ he said.

The Jom Semak Campaign is a continuation of the implementation of National Policy on Good Regulatory Practice through 2021 Circular No. 1, as issued by the Prime Minister’s Department on June 22.

On the management of service records, Mohd Khairul Adib said civil servants need to manage the records well to avoid issues related to retirement in the future apart from updating their personal information using the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS).

