Civil servants play important role in realising govt’s aspirations -KKMM sec-gen

GEORGE TOWN: Civil servants play an important role in supporting and realising the aspirations of the government, besides helping the country recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, says Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek. (pix)

He said, therefore, the civil service leadership would work hard to achieve the 100-day Malaysian Family Aspirations (AKM) target as envisioned by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“In the context of KKMM, of course, the aspect of connectivity will be given priority.

“Information and benefits from the government must be continuously conveyed to the people, so that the goal of having no one left behind in terms of enjoying the country’s prosperity, can be achieved,“ he said in his speech during the Excellent Service Award (APC) ceremony for KKMM staff in The Northern Zone here for their dedication and excellent work performance in 2020.

Mohammad said the Covid-19 pandemic had a profound impact on society and daily life, and that the civil service is an important element to the road towards recovery, with help and cooperation from the private sector and non-governmental organisations.

-Bernama