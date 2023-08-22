Civil servants required to wear Malaysian batik on Thursdays

PUTRAJAYA: All federal civil servants are required to don Malaysian batik on Thursdays, while wearing batik on other working days is encouraged.

The directive, effective yesterday (Aug 21), is stated in the Service Circular on the Wearing of Malaysian Batik Attire During Working Hours for Federal Public Service Officers, dated Aug 21, 2023, signed by the Public Service Department (PSD) director-general, Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed.

According to the circular, the directive does not apply to officers who are provided with uniforms, or who are attending official ceremonies with specific dress codes.

“The use of Malaysian batik by civil service officers has been implemented since 1985.

“In order to continue supporting the Malaysian batik industry, and to ensure that it remains a heritage and a symbol of Malaysian identity, the government agreed that all public officials are required to wear Malaysian batik every Thursday, and are encouraged to wear it on other working days,” read the circular, which was shared on the PSD official Facebook page today.

The circular was also distributed to all state civil services, statutory bodies and local authorities.

“With the effect of this (new) Service Circular, Service Circular Number 1 of 2021 on the Wearing of Malaysian Batik Attire for Federal Civil Service Officers is hereby revoked,’ it said.

The Service Circular Number 1 of 2021 stated that wearing Malaysian batik every Thursday was encouraged. -Bernama