Civil servants, students among 4,243 held in anti-drugs Op Tapis Khas

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 25 civil servants and nine students were among the 4,243 individuals arrested in the anti-drugs Op Tapis Khas Siri 5 conducted nationwide by the police from July 27 to 29.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohamed Saaduddin said those nabbed, including 111 foreigners, were aged between 14 and 70.

She said 426 were drug peddlers, 2,077 were drug addicts, 196 were wanted persons and 1,544 were suspects for other offences.

“Police also seized 99.03 kilogrammes (kg) and 508 litres of various drugs, including syabu, ketamine, ganja and ketum, all worth an estimated RM607,878.

“Three air rifles, a pistol and 30 rounds of live ammunition, cash, jewellery and vehicles, estimated to be valued at RM811,608, were also seized,” she said in a statement today.

The cases would be investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985, Poisons Act 1952 and Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983.

She said the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department carried out 201 inspections in the three-day raids nationwide at highway rest and relax areas, roadblocks, borders and illegal bases.

Noorsiah added that from January until July this year, police arrested 20,561 people for various drug offences and seized 2,000 kg and 2,530 litres of drugs valued at RM15 million. - Bernama