Civil servants to contribute RM30m to fund through allowance cut

PETALING JAYA: A whopping RM30 million will go to the the National Disaster Relief Trust Fund, thanks to contribution from civil servants.

Chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali(pix) today said this will involve about 800,000 civil servants from almost all grades.

The amount will come from deductions of their fixed entertainment allowances (ITK) and other allowances for three months.

Those under Grade A will contribute 50% of their allowances while those under Grades B and C will contribute 20% and 10%, respectively.

Civil servants from Grade 44 to 56 will contribute 5% of their allowances while those from Grade 29 to 41 will give RM10 from their allowances.

“We understand the civil servants are the backbone of the government in balancing lives and livelihood. The contribution is a mark of togetherness to support the government in fighting Covid-19,” Zuki said.