Civil servants urged to stay apolitical: Cuepacs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged all civil servants in the country to remain apolitical and to keep abreast of the current political situation.

Its president Adnan Mat said the people, especially the civil servants, should continue to uphold and maintain allegiance to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah by discharging duties they have been entrusted with.

“All civil servants must also be calm and patient and fully focused by continuing their duties to ensure that all government delivery systems continue to operate.

“The quality of service to the people must be continued even in situations where there is no government but civil servants are committed to providing services to the people and the country to ensure that the country is always safe and peaceful,” he said in a statement here today.

Adnan said Cuepacs also took a strong stance and fully supported any measures taken by interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to form a strong government to ensure the well-being and harmony of the people and the country.

He said Cuepacs and the civil servants are always with the new government that would be formed to continue in efforts to move the country towards greater achievements and to provide effective and quality services.

All civil servants have been prohibited from attending or participating in any political gathering, making public statements, distributing or disseminating false news on social media or other mediums of communication and doing things contrary to the requirements of the law, he said.

In the meantime, he said Cuepacs put its full trust in Dr Mahathir and urged all politicians to cooperate and form a just and strong government. - Bernama