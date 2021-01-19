Civil servants warned against flouting MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali has reminded the 1.6 million civil servants that stern action will be taken against them if they violate the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the movement control order (MCO).

He said legal action decided by the government applies to everyone found violating the SOP, including civil servants.

“If they violate the procedures of the MCO, they will be punished.

“Hence, a reminder to civil servants, if they are not ready to be prosecuted, then they must comply with the SOP set,” he told Bernama in interview at his office in Putrajaya.

Mohd Zuki stressed that every decision made and implemented by the government is to break the chain of transmission of the Covid-19 pandemic in response to the recent surge in the number of new infections.

Previously, the Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Adnan Mat was reported to have said that civil servants and government retirees were at risk of losing their privileges if found guilty of violating the MCO.

Adnan also said that no individual can escape legal action, including civil servants and retirees.

The MCO is in force in seven states, namely Penang, Selangor, the Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan), Malacca, Johor, Sabah and Kelantan until Jan 26.

However in Sarawak, the implementation of the MCO, from Jan 16 to Jan 29, only involves three districts in Sibu, namely Sibu, Selangau and Kanowit.