Civil service pivotal in achieving post-Covid development strategy: Abang Johari

KUCHING: The Sarawak civil service plays a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the state’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), said Premier of Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that under the plan, Sarawak aims to increase its gross domestic product (GDP) to RM282 billion by 2030.

He said for Sarawak to achieve this target, the state’s economy needs to grow at an average of six to eight per cent per annum.

“We must have the conviction and courage to do things that will transform Sarawak.

“The leaders of our civil service must have the conviction and courage to push and unleash their best to translate these State 2030 aspirations into a collective reality,” he said.

Abang Johari said this in his speech at the Transformation Via Conversations event, organised by the State Human Resource Unit and the Leadership Institute of Sarawak Civil Service, here today.

His speech was read out by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Launched in July 2021, PCDS 2030 is a plan to move Sarawak forward in becoming a developed state by 2030 and providing high income for the people.

Apart from looking to expand the economy, the plan is also aimed at creating 195,000 new jobs, raising Sarawak’s household income to RM15,000 a month, and reducing the urban and rural development gap. — Bernama