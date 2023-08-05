Civil service plays important role in Penang’s success

KEPALA BATAS: The civil service in Penang plays an important role in the success of the state, which registered a good rate of economic growth for 2021.

Penang state secretary Datuk Mohd Sayuthi Bakar said the state’s economy registered the highest growth rate among the states in the country, at 6.8 per cent, and its contribution to the country’s gross domestic product rose to 7.1 per cent.

“The economic growth was driven by direct foreign investment, especially in the manufacturing sector, and is a testimony to the efficiency of the civil service in Penang,” he told reporters at the 2022 Penang State Secretary Excellent Service Award ceremony, which was officiated by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today.

A total of 309 state civil servants with excellent performance throughout 2022 were honoured in the event.

At the event, Chow said that the public expected civil servants to be highly committed in delivering good services.

“Therefore, we all need to ensure that the civil service is in line with government policies, especially in ensuring human capital has future competencies and digital technology-based services,” he said, adding that the awards would hopefully motivate all civil servants in the state to form a sustainable work ecosystem of quality. -Bernama