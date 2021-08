PUTRAJAYA: Civil servants must perform their responsibilities, and work to ensure that all government management and administration runs smoothly as usual, said Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman (pix).

He said the changes in the current political landscape should not affect the civil service delivery system.

He added that the civil service was the machinery in the country’s administrative system, and it was governed to enable the country’s policies and programmes to run smoothly.

“All civil servants are reminded not to get involved in current political polemics. We must always adhere to the principles of political neutrality.

“The loyalty of civil servants is to the King, the country and the government. Regardless of their work, at any level and position, civil servants must provide the best service to the people and the country,” he said in a statement today.

In this regard, Mohd Khairul Adib said that all department heads were instructed to perform their duties in line with the current policy that has been set.

This is to enable all planning under the existing policy, such as the implementation of development projects and programmes to address the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination, as well as those related to the national recovery plan, can be implemented smoothly as prescribed, he said.

“Based on the current situation, while the country is trying to find a political agreement, as the backbone of the country’s administrative structure, civil servants will ensure the integrity and smoothness of the government service delivery system continues well and effectively, in line with the pledge, “Berkhidmat untuk Negara” (serving the country),” he said.

He said in a situation where the country and the people were affected by economic and living conditions, civil servants must come forward to provide the best service to ease the burden of the country and the people.

“We are confident that all members of the civil service are able to perform their responsibilities well,” he said. — Bernama