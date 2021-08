PUTRAJAYA: The civil service will not be affected by the current political situation in the country, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

He said civil servants would continue to carry out the duties entrusted to them as enshrined in the Federal Constitution and hold firmly to the Public Service pledge in providing the best service to the people and the country.

“In the face of current situation, I assure you that the civil service has always given its full commitment in ensuring that the government’s delivery system is not disrupted,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zuki said strong cooperation between government agencies was the key to ensure that existing programmes and initiatives can be implemented successfully.

He said the day-to-day administration would continue to be led by the secretaries-general of the ministries and department heads as usual.

Security personnel, especially the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces, are always on high alert to ensure peace and public order, he said.

Mohd Zuki said the implementation of efforts, assistance and initiatives involving large allocations especially the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme would also not be affected by the current situation.

“The civil service is committed to upholding the concept of neutrality and government of the day based on the rule of law,” he said.

He said the government machinery was always doing its best to implement all policies and ensure best delivery of services to the people, especially during this challenging period,” he said.

Earlier, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a special message announced his resignation as Prime Minister and his entire 29-member cabinet, 17 months after the Perikatan Nasional coalition that he led came to power.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement said that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has given consent to Muhyiddin to act as caretaker Prime Minister until a new Prime Minister is appointed. — Bernama