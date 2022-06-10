CJ echoes Sultan Nazrin’s call for judges not to be pressured: Report

PETALING JAYA: Judges making court decisions must be free from pressure, says Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat (pix).

“Although Sultan Nazrin’s (Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah) address was in relation to the Syariah Courts, the considerations in relation to the Malaysian Judiciary and even the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) systems remain the same.

“In this regard, I can do no better than to humbly echo Tuanku’s sentiments,“ The Star Online quoted her as saying.

In Aug, Sultan Nazrin said a transparent judgment reflects a credible justice system that is not influenced by fear of anyone.