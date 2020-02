PUTRAJAYA: Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat today urged the media to be more responsible in reporting on court proceedings, basing their reports on facts, and not observation or the subjective views of certain parties.

She said social media played a big role in today’s world, and biased and inaccurate reporting on court proceedings and misstatements would negatively impact the judiciary and the country’s justice system.

“It is very sad when the media takes the easy way out by making sensational and inaccurate comments without taking account of the whole situation, with the aim of increasing its readership,“ Tengku Maimun said in her speech at the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim.

One example of reporting that was not objective, was putting forward the proposition that the courts and judges should be subject to continuous assessment, the Chief Justice said, adding that such reporting which questioned the integrity of judges was irresponsible.

Tengku Maimun said this reporting was generally a “clarion call” to destroy the independence of the judiciary, the sole body responsible for protecting the Federal Constitution and the basic rights of the people.

“Therefore, it is my hope that journalists, be they from mainstream or social media, are more responsible in reporting on court proceedings,“ the Chief Justice said, adding that she often emphasised the importance of public confidence in the independence of the judiciary and in this regard, the media played a major role.

In her speech, Tengku Maimun also said the judiciary should always be independent and not have to answer to anyone except the country’s supreme law, the Federal Constitution.

She said of late, the judiciary had often been criticised, particularly in reference to high profile cases, with such criticism serving to question the integrity of judges and create the impression that the courts were biased towards certain litigants.

“The fact is that the court is not in favour of any litigant. The plaintiff or defendant; prosecutor or the accused is treated equally in court.

“The confidence of the public will erode when the integrity of judges and the judiciary is questioned without any basis,“ said Tengku Maimun. - Bernama