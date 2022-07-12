Claim Anwar received RM15m as S’gor Economic Adviser recycled accusation: Juwairiya

SHAH ALAM: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s allegation that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received RM15 million while he was Selangor’s Economic Adviser is a recycled accusation that has been denied numerous times, says the political secretary to the Selangor Menteri Besar, Juwairiya Zulkifli.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Juwairiya said the allegation was made by the former prime minister during his campaign speech for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat polls.

She said the allegation had been repeatedly denied in the past, including in the official answer of the Selangor menteri besar at the time - the late Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim - at the Selangor state assembly.

“During the period Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was Selangor’s Economic Adviser, he was only given a symbolic salary of RM1 a year. The salary had not been paid to him since the date of appointment. He did not receive any allowances or privileges other than the RM1 salary,“ she said.

Juwairiya, who is also Bukit Melawati assemblyman, said the matter had also been clearly recorded in the Selangor state assembly’s hansard.

“By recycling this baseless accusation, it shows the desperation of PN and that they are bankrupt of political capital in their campaign after failing to form the Federal government,“ she said.

She said the act of spreading slander and false allegations to cloud the minds of the people was very irresponsible and clearly lacked the pulse of Malay-Islamic politics often chanted by PN.

“I believe that the Prime Minister should take further action to prevent the repetition of such slander by those who are morally and ethically bankrupt in politics,“ she said.

Recently, a video clip featuring Muhyiddin in his political talk during the Padang Serai parliamentary election campaign had gone viral, where he claimed that Anwar was paid a salary of RM15 million while he was the Selangor state economic adviser. - Bernama