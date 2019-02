KUALA TERENGGANU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has said that claims of a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was just a malicious attempt to break up the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

She said the issue was purposely raised to create uneasiness among the PH components.

“The no-confidence vote claim is malicious ... not true. We have nothing to report (regarding the no-confidence vote).

“I think it is a malicious attempt to break up the PH,” she told a special media conference here today on the post-northeast monsoon 2018/2019 situation in Terengganu and the handing over of disaster relief funds to the state government.

Responding to a question whether there was any demand for Dr Mahathir to step down, Dr Wan Azizah reiterated the same stand and stressed that the issue was deliberately brought up, as the PH had already held a meeting to discuss it.

The issue of a no-confidence vote came up after PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan disclosed that his party ‘smelt something was off’ in PH and was willing to support Dr Mahathir.

Meanwhile, when questioned about PAS’ support for Dr Mahathir, Dr Wan Azizah said it was welcomed but still raised many questions.

Meanwhile, at the event, Dr Wan Azizah also informed that the federal government had channelled funds from the National Disaster Relief Trust Fund (KWAABN) amounting to RM525,500 to 1,051 households in Terengganu that were affected by northeast monsoon floods and tropical storm of Pabuk.

Each recipient received RM500 with the highest number of recipients from Hulu Terengganu (485 recipients), followed by Kemaman (170 recipients); Marang (144 recipients); Kuala Nerus (104 recipients); Kuala Terengganu (90 recipients); Setiu (32 recipients) and Dungun (26 recipients). — Bernama