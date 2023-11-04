Claim that one classroom costs up to RM1.8m inaccurate: Fadhlina

PUTRAJAYA: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix) has refuted the allegation that the construction of a classroom in schools costs up to millions of ringgit.

She explained that every project under the Education Ministry (MOE) is evaluated according to a process that follows the guidelines and standards set by the government.

“The allegation is inaccurate because the issue we want to emphasise is the work process. There is a work process that must be followed and the scope of work, consultants and certain standards that the MOE must achieve in continuing the project,” she said.

Last week, Puchong Member of Parliament Yeo Bee Yin urged the government to review the process of appointing contractors for school maintenance and claimed that the construction cost of a classroom ranged between RM1.8 million and RM2.6 million.

When met after the MOE’s Integrity Forum and Corruption-Free Pledge here today, Fadhlina said a media statement will be issued to address the allegation soon.

On the suggestion made by Umno Youth to implement political education programmes in schools, the minister said that MOE always emphasises matters related to the understanding of democracy and nationhood in schools.

“Emphasis is given to important topics of constitutional democracy, including in the subject of Pengajian Am and others. We are also looking at interaction programmes to increase students’ understanding of democracy,” she said.

Prior to this, Umno Youth Chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said it plans to host programmes for students in schools and higher learning institutions to increase their knowledge of politics, adding that it was crucial to prepare those who will be eligible to vote in the next general election. - Bernama