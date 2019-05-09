Claims Islam, Malays threatened under PH an opposition tactic: Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Claims that Islam and Malays in the country face a bleak future under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is tactic of the opposition to save themselves from their misdeeds, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix).

He said the claims were initiated by the defeated party by finding the easiest issue (easy to influence) that is related to the Malays and Islam to distract the community.

“This was started by the vanquished party, looking for targets to criticise harshly to get the people’s support.

“Even if they are not good, they (the former government) did not do the necessary corrections, which are now being done,” he said when interviewed in the special talk programme Malaysia Dinamik & Bersih (A Clean & Dinamic Malaysia) which was aired live for an hour on TV1 last night.

Mahathir also questioned the actions of the opposition ((Barisan Nasional) which had not done anything for Islam, including eliminating opportunities for Malays.

Instead, he said the opposition accused the new government of not defending the status of the Malays and Islam.

“They allowed cronies to profit and so on, that is the basis of the problems we face now, but they behave as if they are clean and innocent,” he said.

Mahathir also stated that no issues would arise as to the Malays and Islam as long as PH was the government.

In fact, even outsiders admire and want to be like the Muslims in Malaysia.

“We find Arab visitors admiring and saying can we be like Malaysia?

“They regard us as a good example, only the opposition does not think we (the government) mean well in relation to the Malays and Islam, they are looking for issues so that they can cover the harm they have done,” he said. — Bernama