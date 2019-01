PUTRAJAYA: Claims that Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is heading a movement to leave the party are just hearsay, says party vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin.

“These are just rumours,” said Zuraida, who is also the Housing and Local Government Minister, when asked by reporters about the allegations today.

Commenting on rumours that PKR members had allegedly met to discuss the candidates for the Prime Minister’s post, Zuraida said she was unsure about the talks and asked that the polemic on the issue be stopped.

“Let’s move forward, do our work and see what happens in two years’ time,” she said after attending the Promoting Eateries as Non-Smoking Places and the launching of the Restart (Restaurants without cigarette and tobacco smoke) programmes here today.

Commenting on a blog (Minda Rakyat), which claimed that the Registrar of Societies (ROS) was set to suspend PRK for incidents of cheating in the party’s recent polls, Zuraida said they had yet to receive any notice from ROS.

“I haven’t read the article but whatever it is a report must be made according to procedure and through the proper channels,” she said, adding that any issue regarding suspension would be answered by the PKR secretary-general (Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail). — Bernama