Claims of cartel within police force unverifable - EAIC

KUALA LUMPUR: Claims that a cartel exists within the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) as put forth by former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador are unverifiable, the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) said.

EAIC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan (pix) said the conclusion was based on the findings of the commission’s investigation of witness testimonies and documents obtained.

The investigation’s findings and EAIC’s conclusion have been forwarded to the Chief Secretary of the Government, he said, adding that the investigation into the claims was complete.

He said the investigation revealed there was basis that police officers were involved in criminal syndicate activities and investigations into officers involved are being conducted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the police.

“However, Abdul Hamid’s claims that officers were involved in arranging positions in the police force to control the team for personal gain could not be verified,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said testimonies obtained by the EAIC showed that the appointment, promotion and transfer mechanisms practiced by the police force and the Police Force Commission (PFC) involved a detailed process with several layers that were hard to breach or manipulated by outside parties.

In addition, Sidek said the Inspector-General of Police is a permanent member of the PFC and any suggestions regarding appointments, promotions and transfers of senior police officers required his approval.

“Abdul Hamid’s position as Inspector-General of Police was also not jeopardised as his appointment was based on the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong upon the advice of the prime minister,” he said.

On March 18 and 22 last year, Abdul Hamid alleged that there was a group of police officers out to topple him and were conspiring with outside parties to form a cartel to dominate the police force for their own agenda. — Bernama