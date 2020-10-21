Claims that 90 % Covid-19 positive cases visited Klang Valley malls is fake news - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today refuted a claim that almost 90 per cent of those tested positive for Covid-19 were individuals who visited shopping malls around the Klang Valley.

As such, he advised members of the public not to share unverified information and to always check the authenticity of any news they receive.

“Action can be taken against those who spread false information and fake news,” he told a virtual press conference via the Ministry of Defence’s Facebook page today.

Ismail Sabri also urged the public to refer to the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team by contacting 03-89115103 or visit www.sebenarnya.my to check the authenticity of any news received.

The false news claiming that 90 per cent of Covid-19 positive cases comprised those who had visited shopping malls around the Klang Valley made its rounds on social media today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said so far 273 investigation papers regarding the dissemination of fake news related to Covid-19 have been opened by the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

He said of the total, 136 cases were still under investigation, 35 cases had been charged in court with 21 individuals found guilty, 13 still on trial and 12 others were given warning notices.

“A total of 390 denials and explanations regarding fake news have also been clarified by the KKMM Quick Response Team which was established to curb the spread of fake news related to Covid-19,” he said. -Bernama