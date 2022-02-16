Claims that cops turn a blind eye to gambling, prostitution untrue

IPOH: Perak police have denied allegations that they turned a blind eye to online gambling and prostitution activities that allegedly took place in several districts in the state.

Its chief, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the allegations posted by the owner of Twitter account @ES_EdisiKhas that police personnel allegedly received bribes were also not true and slanderous.

“This information is untrue. It is slanderous to say that the (Perak) police personnel have taken advantage of these activities. We will not compromise on gambling and prostitution activities in Perak.

“The person (Twitter account holder) should come forward (to police) with this information in order for us to take action. If (accusations) are true, then we have the relevant parties to conduct an investigation.

“If the person (account holder) is afraid to come forward, then use the right channel as there is an act to protect the informant’s identity. Whoever possesses information on illegal activities in Perak should come forward to provide the information,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said all district police chiefs in the state have been directed to take stern action if such activities were found to take place in their respective areas while raids on entertainment centres will be carried out regularly.

Mior Faridalathrash also said the application to revoke the premises’ licences would also be submitted to the local authorities (PBT) in the affected areas if the police raids found that an entertainment centre employed foreigners as guest relation officers (GRO).

Yesterday, the owner of the social media account uploaded a tweet claiming that online gambling and prostitution outlets were rampant in several districts in Perak, namely Manjung, Batu Gajah, Ipoh and Teluk Intan but there was inaction by the police who were allegedly accepting bribes every month.

The account holder also claimed that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was aware of the matter but also allegedly received bribes from the syndicates. - Bernama