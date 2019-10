KUALA LUMPUR: The differences between the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB2030) and several previous government’s initiatives are among the issues that will be clarified during the sitting of the Dewan Rakyat today.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat order papers, it will be raised by Vivian Wong Shir Yee (PH-Sandakan) at the Ministers’ Question Time session, seeking clarification from the Ministry of Economic Affairs on the matter.

In addition, one of the issues that will grab the attention is the government’s rationalisation for not providing the targeted petrol subsidy to the B40 groups in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan starting Jan 1, 2020, which will be raised by Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PH-Beluran) to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

Meanwhile, during the question-and-answer session, the second question from Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah (BN-Jasin) seeking the latest status of the Khazanah Nasional’s financial performance from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, is particularly interesting.

The fourth question from Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (GPS-Kapit) is also interesting as he will ask Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to give the latest status of the negotiations pertaining to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) consultative committee.

Then, there will the second reading of the three bills for debate, namely, the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre Bill (NAFCC) 2019 by Dr Mahathir, as well as the Currency Bill 2019 and the Central Bank of Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2019, both to be tabled by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The current session of the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to run until Dec 5. — Bernama