WHEN the movement control order (MCO) was enforced on March 18, there was a mass exodus of people from the Klang Valley. They packed up and headed for their hometowns, not knowing what the situation would be like since it was the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many disregarded the order, thinking they would be safer in smaller towns after detection of Covid-19 clusters in the capital city.

They unknowingly put their families and friends at risk as they were potential carriers. The virus could not spread by itself, but the human vector exposed other parts of the country to the contagion.

Adherence to the MCO was needed to break the chain of infection, the authorities reminded the people then.

Nearly six months later, we are witnessing a similar situation. Before the conditional movement control order (CMCO) for Klang came into effect on Friday, cars jammed the roads heading out of the town.

Videos of traffic-clogged roads out of Klang were shared on social media. However, the authenticity of the videos could not be verified as they were not date-stamped.

Malaysia is not alone in facing the mass movement of people from affected areas. The Hindustan Times reported exodus of migrant workers from cities to the countryside in their home states in India on a much bigger scale.

The number of migrants making the move there was estimated at 10.4 million. The Indian government said it was triggered by fake news on the duration of the lockdown.

Effectively, it was due to people not getting the right information. Similarly, the Klang exodus was caused by people not making an informed decision and them placing themselves first. While we understand the need to implement different measures according to the severity of the problem at hand in different locations, there is confusion over what the various restriction orders entail.

From MCO to EMCO, CMCO, TEMCO and RMCO, it has become a confusing alphabet soup for those affected.

This was more evident in Klang as the people were unsure about specific affected locations and types of activities permitted.

Given that we are grappling with a complicated situation we have never faced before, more clarity would ensure better adherence to the measures as flawlessly spelt out as possible.

As for the right to protect ourselves by getting out of the red zones, it is still an individual choice. But if it leads to people acting as vectors to spread the contagion to other regions, then this option should be removed.