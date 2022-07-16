Classes resume tomorrow for over 1,000 students affected by July 4 Baling floods

BALING: Over 1,000 students from 27 schools in Kupang here who were affected by floods on July 4 will resume classes tomorrow.

Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim said based on figures released by the Baling District Education Office (PPD), 1,059 students were affected by the disaster.

“All the students were from 17 primary schools and 10 secondary schools where they suffered losses or damage to school clothes and equipment.

“So today, the Baling member of parliament office together with UDA Holdings Bhd presented schooling items for the students to begin classes tomorrow,” he said when met by reporters at a programme to hand over school uniforms at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jerai here today.

Abdul Azeez said 1,500 sets of school uniforms and equipment will be distributed and those who could not be present today can collect them tomorrow.

He also said that the PPD has allowed students who do not have any uniforms to wear normal clothes tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Abdul Azeez said the SMK Jerai temporary relief centre that opened since the day of the incident will close today after all 17 families who sought shelter there moved to rented homes.

“The rent will be taken care of by the state government for six months while the Rural Development Ministry is also building new homes for them,” he said. — Bernama