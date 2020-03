GEORGE TOWN: The The Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) wants the Federal Government to temporarily classify surgical masks and hand sanitisers as controlled items.

This comes as consumers grapple with a shortage of these items as they take preventive measures to deal with the Covic-19 outbreak.

Fomca vice-president Datuk K. Koris Atan said consumer advocates are concerned with the prolonged shortage of these items, as 10 more patients tested positive for Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases in Malaysia to 93.

He said that equally disturbing was the tendency to wear face masks even when one was not nursing a cold or a viral flu bug.

“We are also concerned that traders or suppliers may be hoarding the item to artificially increase its prices in the open market. This is uncalled for,“ he said.

There are have also been reports that suppliers are struggling to meet the market demand due to the global rush for such items, said Koris in an interview.

He urged the government to prevent a situation where there is a prolonged shortage of surgical masks and hand sanitisers as it would also impact medical professionals who are at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19.

“We have received reports of a shortage in hand sanitisers and face masks in the last 60-days,“ he added.

He expressed fears unscrupulous parties may seek to profit not just from Covid-19, but also from the political crisis in the country.

Koris said that there was also a need to embark on a widespread public campaign to educate consumers on the proper use of surgical masks.

“I am made to understand only those nursing a cold should be wearing it. Or is it necessary to wear in when out in public at all times?” he asked.

“Are surgical masks an effective deterrent against the virus?”

Suppliers should ensure there is no disruption to the supply of these items, he said.

Meanwhile, the Consumers Association of Penang president Mohideen Abdul Kader said that the government should seek help from overseas suppliers to meet the shortfall.

He echoed Koris’ sentiments in urging the government to step in.