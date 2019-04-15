Clean-up needed to regain place among leading economies, says Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: The government needs to do some clean-up and then build the right foundation for Malaysia to rise up and retake its place among the leading economies globally, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said.

“The government is serious about the clean-up and is pumping RM17.8 billion into Tabung Haji and RM6.3 billion into Felda to save these institutions from ruin and rebuild them into the respected institutions that they once were,” Lim told a group of Malaysians in a meet-up in Washington DC on Saturday.

“The government is also mindful of the need to generate high-quality growth and create jobs that people are proud to hold.”

Lim said the necessary policy has been put in place. There are several billion worth of schemes either in the form of guarantees and outright loans available to support activities involving artificial intelligence, big data and robotics, he added.

MORE TO FOLLOW