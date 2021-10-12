Clean water supply badly needed in interiors of Sebatik — assemblyman

TAWAU: Sebatik assemblyman Hassan A Ghani Pg Amir has appealed to the government to expedite efforts to supply clean water to residents living in the interiors of his constituency.

He said this was because there were still people in the Sebatik constituency who had to rely on rivers for water supply, including taking baths and washing clothes and this had exposed them to attacks by wild animals.

“That was what happened last Sunday when a woman who was taking a bath with her grandmother was fatally attacked by a crocodile at Kampung Serudung Laut.

“Therefore, we appeal to the relevant authorities to give serious attention and find a quick solution to the matter because residents are afraid. This is not the first time a crocodile attack has happened in Kalabakan,” he said in a statement today.

Hassan said the issue of clean water supply in the Sebatik constituency had been voiced before to the state government and added that the everyone should take heed of the crocodile attack incident so that clean water can be quickly supplied to the area. — Bernama