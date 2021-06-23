Cleaner charged with murder of senior citizen

GEORGE TOWN: A cleaner faced four charges at the Magistrate’s and Sessions Courts here today, including for allegedly killing a senior citizen last Tuesday.

Mohamad Adlin Abd Rahman, 46, was charged with murdering Teoh Kar Hin, 61, at Jalan Perak in Timur Laut district, between 6.45am and 6.50am on June 15, under Section 302 of the Penal Code that carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

No plea was recorded from the accused after the charge was read out before Magistrate R. Manomani, as murder cases are under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

Mohamad Adlin was also charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing four police officers from discharging their public functions at a traffic light in Jalan Perak, between 6.45am and 7.25am on the same date, and faces imprisonment of up to two years or a maximum fine of RM10,000 or both, upon conviction.

The accused also pleaded not guilty to a charge of using methamphetamine at the Timur Laut District Police Headquarters at 5pm on the same date.

The charge was framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for a maximum of two years imprisonment or a fine of up to RM5,000 or both, if convicted.

Meanwhile, at the Sessions Court, Mohamad Adlin pleaded not guilty to possessing 12.5 g of heroin, after the charge was read out before Judge Norsalha Hamzah.

He was charged with committing the offence at Jalan Batu Uban, at about 7.20am on June 15, under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, punishable under Section 39A(2) of the same act, which provides for a maximum jail term of five years and also liable to not less than 10 strokes of whipping.

Deputy public prosecutor Nazri Abdul Rahim appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyer R. Puran.

Both courts fixed Aug 12 for mention pending chemical report. — Bernama