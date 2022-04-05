Cleaner fined RM100 for taking picture of woman in toilet

KUALA LUMPUR: A cleaner with hearing and speech problems was slapped with the maximum fine of RM100 for insulting behaviour by the Magistrate’s Court here today for taking a picture of a woman in a toilet.

Magistrate Wong Chai Sia meted out the fine on Muhammad Haffiz Zamri, 31, after the man pleaded guilty to the charge. He paid the fine.

Muhammad Haffiz was charged with committing the offence on the 23-year-old woman at a university here at 9.30 am yesterday.

The charge was framed under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

Earlier during mitigation, lawyer Mohamad Zaidi Othman, representing Muhammad Haffiz, told the court that the toilet was in a quarantine area and his client took the picture out of curiosity after finding that someone had entered the place.

He also said his client had apologised to the victim and regretted his action.

Deputy public prosecutor Phulrani Kaur prosecuted. — Bernama