Cleaning work at Alor Gajah factory normal precautionary measure: Malacca Health Director

MALACCA: The Malacca Health Department said cleaning work undertaken at an automotive factory in Alor Gajah near here is just a normal precautionary measure in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak and urged the public not to panic over it.

State health director Dr Ismail Ali referring to pictures of the cleaning work and news of a positive Covid-19 case at the factory that have gone viral on the Whatsapp application since yesterday, said the case was still under investigation.

“The pictures are on Standard Operating Procedures relating to the investigation and control and prevention measures,” he said in a statement here.

Dr Ismail said the public can contact the Malacca branch of the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre at 06-2345 999 or e-mail to cprcmelaka@moh.gov.my to get authentic information or for queries on the Covid-19 situation in the state.

One of the viralled pictures showed an ambulance and several medical staff in biohazard suits with some workers of the factory who were donning face masks, there. - Bernama