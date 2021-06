PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Debt Ventures Bhd (MDV) lauded the clear framework by the government for the reopening and energising of the economy under the National Recovery Plan.

In welcoming the plan, MDV said it will assist technology companies and start-ups in formulating optimised plans for their return to full operations.

It is optimistic that the plan will contribute towards a positive outlook of the digital economy and subsequently lead to the corresponding recovery of the technology sector.

“As a catalyst for the technology sector’s growth, MDV is committed to assist technology companies to increase business activities in-line with the National Recovery Plan,” it said in a statement today.

“MDV has been increasingly developing our capacity, infrastructure, and funding capabilities to effectively deliver on our mandate to finance technology companies across all four phases of the exit strategy under the plan.

“In addition to MDV’s standard financing solutions, MDV also continues to offer the Liquidity Financing for Technology Start-Ups Facility (LIFTS) which is designed to enable technology start-ups to prepare for operations post Covid-19 measures and is currently in the process of implementing the third phase of moratorium and restructuring of payments for our eligible customers to weather the current economic challenges.”

This is in addition to other steps taken by MDV to support businesses in line with the Finance Minister’s directive for Government-Owned Corporations (GOCs) to continue to spur economic activities in the country, it said.

MDV reaffirmed that it continues to stand ready in supporting the government’s efforts in mitigating the devastating and wide-ranging effects of the pandemic on the country’s economy and people’s livelihoods as guided by its role as the nation’s technology financier.