KUALA LUMPUR: The government must come up with clear plans to convince stakeholders on the ability of Port Klang to stay competitive and efficient, said Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM).

In a statement today, FMM president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai (pix) said this was in spite of the laudable move by the government to improve infrastructure and logistic.

“FMM applauds the initiative to improve last-mile connectivity through the allocation of RM50 million for the repair and maintenance of roads leading to Port Klang.

“The in-depth feasibility study on the development of Pulau Carey, the Serendah-Port Klang Rail Bypass for cargo shipments and the Klang Logistics Corridor is most welcomed, and (the government) must come with clear plans to convince stakeholders on the ability of Port Klang to be competitive and efficient,“ he said.

On the allocation of RM4.85 billion under Malaysia Road Registration Information System (Marris) fund to all state governments to maintain roads, Soh said FMM hopes the relaxing of existing guidelines on usage of funds to repair and upgrade works is also extended to cover all roads, not only registered state roads as is the current practice.

“All road repairs, including those in industrial estates, should be able to benefit from the Marris funds for maintenance and upgrading,“ he said.

Soh also welcomed the increased threshold from RM500,000 to RM600,000 of a chargeable income tax rate of 17% to further support SME but seek further clarity on eligibility.

Currently, Soh said the national definition for small and medium enterprise (SMEs) set thresholds at annual sales turnover or full-time employment.

“In this respect, the manufacturing sector was looking forward to a re-alignment of the SME definition under the Income Tax Act 1967 with the national definition for SMEs,“ he said.

Under the 2020 Budget, the government said SME’s chargeable income subjected to 17 per cent rate will be increased to RM600,000 from RM500,000, subject to the SME having paid-up capital of not more than RM2.5 million and annual sales of not more than RM50 million. — Bernama