Clear post-floods rubbish fast, Selangor govt told

PETALING JAYA: It has been 10 days since floods clean-up started in Selangor but rubbish is still piled up by the roadside.

Saying this raises concerns of diseases outbreaks, MCA Selangor asked the state government to speed up clean-up efforts to prevent diseases from further burdening the flood victims.

“In comparison, volunteers who came to help from all over Malaysia appeared to have a higher sense of urgency and more concern for the people compared to the Selangor state government,” its State Liaison Committee Chairman Datuk Ng Chok Sin said in a statement today.

“News of the disaster has filled the newspaper, Facebook, and other social media for the past weeks, showing photographs of the horrendous experience faced by the victims.

“Many NGOs and volunteers, including the Crisis Relief Squad of MCA (CRSM) have also availed themselves to help out with the clean-up and rebuilding. However, volunteers can only do so much; the Selangor state government must coordinate its efforts and utilise the resources at hand to address waste management at the macro level.”

Ng took a swipe at the state government, saying volunteers are there to help out of their own free will, but the elected state government should rightfully do more by itself using the powers and authority it holds.