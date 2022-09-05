Clerk charged with murdering her baby

KUALA LUMPUR: A 34-year-old clerk was charged in the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here with the murder of her six-month-old baby boy here last month.

Zainah Misdin, 34, merely nodded when the charge was read to her before Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top.

No plea was recorded as murder cases come under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The woman was charged, along with another individual still at large, with murder by causing the death of the baby at a house in Jalan Seladang 2 Kampung Klang Gate here at 7.40 pm on Aug 23.

Zainah was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The court fixed Dec 6 for mention.

On Aug 30, it was reported that a woman had been arrested in connection with the murder of a six-month-old child.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said a medical officer at the Tunku Azizah Hospital had treated the baby boy after he was brought in unconscious on Aug 29.

The baby was pronounced dead at 4.30 pm the same day. - Bernama