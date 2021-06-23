Clerk loses over RM700,000 in investment scam

SEREMBAN: A clerk lost RM713,450 after she was duped into joining a bogus foreign currency investment scheme.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the 39-year-old woman from Kampung Paya, Port Dickson was believed to have known about the investment through an old friend since 2017, but she only started participating in the scheme in January last year.

“The victim had downloaded an application for investment purposes. All the investment deals were carried out through the application and a website.

“It is believed that the victim had made profits from her initially initial investments,” he said in a statement, here, today.

However, Aidi Sham said beginning last April, the victim realised that she had not received any returns from the investments before deciding to lodge a police report.

He said that from April to June this year, the woman had made 45 transactions to 21 individuals’ accounts and one company’s account.

“Investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code are underway,” he added.

Aidi Sham reminded the public not to be easily deceived by online investment schemes on social media that promised lucrative returns and to verify any information they received before investing. — Bernama