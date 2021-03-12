Clerk loses over RM81,000 in a scam

KUANTAN: A clerk at a private company claimed to have lost more than RM81,000 after being deceived by an offer of a business venture and winning RM700,000 in a lucky number draw.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 34-year-old woman claimed a man contacted her in October last year and he offered to help her win the lucky number draw and be his business partner in Thailand

He said the woman accepted the offer and was then asked to make payments for prayer, legal fees and business capital.

“From Oct 26 to Dec 15 (last year), the victim deposited money into three different bank accounts amounting to RM81,053 through 25 transactions.

“The suspect had asked for another RM4,500, but the victim refused to give the money. The victim claimed she was late in making the police report because she was still waiting for the money that was promised to her, and only lodged the report yesterday after realising that she had been cheated,” he said in a statement today.

He said the police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code. -Bernama