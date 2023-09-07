Clerk loses RM92,540 to non-existent investment scheme

KUANTAN: An accounting clerk lost her savings of RM92,540 after she was deceived by a non-existent investment scheme on Facebook last March.

Pahang police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman said the 52-year-old woman came across the advertisement promising high returns while browsing the social media site and clicked on the link provided.

“She then made 12 transactions to four different accounts over the course of four months. The woman only realised she had been deceived when she did not get the return as promised,” he said in a statement today.

The victim lodged a report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Yahaya also reminded the public not to easily believe in investment schemes on social media, adding that companies or individuals that are not licensed or authorised by Bank Negara Malaysia or the Securities Commission cannot accept deposits from any party. - Bernama