Climate change: Anwar urges developed countries to fulfil commitment to mobilise US$100b a year

NEW YORK: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday urged the developed countries to fulfil their commitment of mobilising US$100 billion a year to support climate ambition endeavours of developing countries while recognising that trillions of dollars per annum will be needed in the near future.

He said scientists have confirmed that the world has just experienced its hottest summer in history.

“We have heard the Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) gravely declare that “climate breakdown has begun”.

“Even Malaysia is seeing an increase in the adverse impacts of climate change, with increasing temperature, rising sea levels, intensified monsoons and erratic weather patterns disrupting livelihoods and degrading local ecosystems. As such, we have not a moment to lose,” he said in his National Statement at the General Debate of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here, today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said Malaysia is doing its part by developing low-carbon and renewable energy roadmaps to implement mitigating and adaptation strategies.

“The newly launched National Energy Transition Roadmap should aid us in achieving our NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions), as well as lighting the path towards our net zero aspirations,” Anwar said.

He stressed that discussions on climate ambition in the absence of equity, justice and the necessary means to assist and empower countries to undertake greater climate action is an exercise in futility.

As part of the responsibilities of each nation towards overall global climate targets, Malaysia has revised its NDC to reduce the intensity of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 compared with 2005 levels.

Efforts towards achieving the NDCs had been incorporated into the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and the National Energy Policy 2022–2040 (NEP 2040).

This is Anwar’s first appearance as prime minister at the annual gathering.

This year’s theme for the General Debate is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”.

The session was chaired by Permanent Representative of Malaysia to the United Nations, Datuk Dr Ahmad Faisal Muhamad.

During his official visit to join the other world leaders at the 78th Session of the assembly, Anwar is accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir; Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail; Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz; Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa; and several Members of Parliament and government officials. - Bernama